Weekend calendar: Gaudeamus book fair, St Nicholas fairs, charity bazaar, and more

The weekend of the second round of the high-stakes presidential elections brings a large book fair in Bucharest, events marking the St Nicholas celebration, and numerous Christmas markets.

In Bucharest:

Gaudeamus

December 4 – December 8

One of Bucharest’s two main book fairs, Gaudeamus returns at Romexpo’s B2 Pavilion with the latest releases, meetings with authors and various other events. Further info here.

St Nicholas Fair @ Peasant Museum

December 6 – December 8

More than 80 artisans - skilled potters, spoon makers, weavers, braiders, leatherworkers, woodworkers, iconographers, carvers - from over the country are present at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, with the creations they have made over the year. Further details here.

St Nicholas Fair @ Village Museum

December 2 – December 8

The alleys of the museum will host the artisans and their creations – decorations, toys and more, all good options for those looking for season gifts. More info here.

Bucharest Christmas Market

Until December 26

Held in Bucharest's Constitution Square, the event awaits visitors with activities and attractions dedicated to the entire family. It features a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, a craft and creation fair, carol concerts, and international music, among others. More details here.

West Side Christmas Market in Bucharest

Until December 27

For the fourth year in a row, the Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest's District 6 hosts the event set to feature fairytale houses, a Christmas tree, fairytale characters, and more. Further details here.

Christmas Story Fair

Until December 29

This is the ninth edition of the event held at Bucharest’s Children Opera and the program covers 112 performances, interactive activities and workshops designed for young visitors. Children and families can participate in creative sessions at the Elves' Workshops, a VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Flight, the Time Tunnel, Grinch's Grotto, the Magic Elevator, or the Toy Carousel and the Magic Wheel. More details on the program are available here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Mnemonics [back to the future]

Until February 8

The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.

IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar

December 8

The ground floor of the National Library of Romania hosts this event, organized by the International Women’s Association (IWA). This year’s edition brings together representatives from 60 diplomatic missions and international communities. Visitors are invited to discover authentic traditions, unique crafts, art, music, dances, culinary delights, and artifacts from around the world, all in a vibrant, multicultural atmosphere. More here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Timișoara Christmas Market

Until January 5

The market is scheduled to open on Saint Andrew's Day, when the festive lights will be lit in the city center. Close to 100 sellers have registered to bring goodies, decorations, and many other presents to the event. More here.