Weekend calendar: Carols, films, and Christmas markets

The weekend before Christmas brings season-themed concerts, film screenings, and the option to buy presents from the numerous fairs and markets.

In Bucharest:

Christus Natus Est

December 21

St Joseph Cathedral hosts this carol concert where ten choir groups are set to perform. More details here.

The Nutcracker

December 19, 20

Two performances of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet are scheduled at the Bucharest National Opera this week. Further info here.

Imperial Christmas Gala

December 22

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna performs music written by Johann Strauss II to welcome the Christmas holiday. The event takes place at the Romanian Athenaeum. More details here.

Christmas films@ Elvire Popesco Cinema

December 19 – December 23

Classic films with a season theme. More details on the program here.

Christmas films @ Cinema Europa

Until December 22

The cinema hosts every weekend until Christmas a program of festive-themed films. More details here.

Christmas Fair @ Peasant Museum

December 20 – December 22

The yard of the Romanian Peasant Museum hosts this fair where artisans bring their products, ranging from season food to decorations, clothing, and items. More details here.

Bucharest Christmas Market

Until December 26

Held in Bucharest's Constitution Square, the event awaits visitors with activities and attractions dedicated to the entire family. It features a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, a craft and creation fair, carol concerts, and international music, among others. More details here.

West Side Christmas Market in Bucharest

Until December 27

For the fourth year in a row, the Drumul Taberei Park in Bucharest's District 6 hosts the event set to feature fairytale houses, a Christmas tree, fairytale characters, and more. Further details here.

Christmas Story Fair

Until December 29

This is the ninth edition of the event held at Bucharest’s Children Opera and the program covers 112 performances, interactive activities and workshops designed for young visitors. Children and families can participate in creative sessions at the Elves' Workshops, a VR Adventure in Santa's Sleigh, Santa's Sleigh Flight, the Time Tunnel, Grinch's Grotto, the Magic Elevator, or the Toy Carousel and the Magic Wheel. More details on the program are available here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Mnemonics [back to the future]

Until February 8

The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

Timișoara Christmas Market

Until January 5

The market is scheduled to open on Saint Andrew's Day, when the festive lights will be lit in the city center. Close to 100 sellers have registered to bring goodies, decorations, and many other presents to the event. More here.