Weekend calendar: Summer Well, Untold, Haferland Week, and more

It’s the weekend of music festivals, with two of the largest such events in the country taking place in Cluj-Napoca and close to Bucharest, while a ten localities in Transylvania hold an event celebrating Saxon culture.

In Bucharest:

Cinevara

Until October 3

Rezidența9 hosts this program of film screenings that focuses this year on exploring the human body as it is presented in the cinema of the socialist period in Central and Eastern Europe. More here.

CineMasca

Until September

Fourteen films showcasing "theatrical and performative characteristics" are screened at the Masca Theater Amphitheater. More details here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Adrian Cojocaru: Acts of In-Between

Opening July 19

Informed by a fine dining experience, the exhibition takes the public behind the scenes, both in a restaurant and in the artist’s studio, to look at what diners and viewers don’t usually see. More here.

Gentle is the Night, Soul is the Garden

Until August 20

This is the second exhibition of artist Diana Oțet at Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery and covers works made between 2019 and 2024.

Neurovegetal

Until August 10

Kulterra Gallery hosts this exhibition by Aurelia Chiru, showcasing a series of works presenting “semi-bastract floral, feminine, and gestural” forms.

Summer Well

August 9 – August 11

Keane, Nothing But Thieves, Royal Blood and Two Door Cinema Club are among the headliners of the festival taking place on the Știrbey Domain in Buftea. More on the program here.

In the country:

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Untold

August 8 - August 11

Lenny Kravitz, Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Alok, Timmy Trumpet, Lost Frequencies, and Purple Disco Machine are among the artists set to perform at the event held in Cluj Napoca. More on the program here.

Cinemascop!

UntilAugust 11

A program of film screenings, music, and additional events held at the Summer Garden in Eforie Sud, a resort on the Romanian Black Sea coast. More details here.

Jazz Bastion

Until August 29

The Weavers Bastion in Brașov hosts a series of six jazz concerts with free entrance. More here.

Haferland Week

August 8 – August 11

The cultural festival of the Saxon communities in Transylvania, takes place in ten localities in the Mureș and Brașov counties. The event includes concerts, theater performances, visits to historical monuments such as fortified churches, and traditional households, including the property owned in Viscri by King Charles, film screenings, and more. Further details are available here.

(Photo: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

