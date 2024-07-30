Events

Jazz Bastion: Brașov’s Weavers Bastion hosts concert series

30 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the program Jazz Bastion brings six concerts to the Weavers Bastion in Brașov, between August 1 and August 29.

This year’s edition aims to highlight music’s cultural diversity with the theme Together, and artists from six countries – Romania, Ireland, Norway, Italy, the U.S., and Hungary – will perform in the historical landmark in the central Romania city.

They are Adrian Nour Band, Ipso Facto, Oddgeir Berg Trio,LusiGianluca/Simone Zanchini/Luigi Masciari Trio, Jim RotondiQuartet and BagyiBalazs New Quartet.

Adrian Nour Band will perform on August 1, Ipso Facto on August 8, Oddgeir Berg Trio on August 16, LusiGianluca/Simone Zanchini/Luigi Masciari Trio on August 17, Jim RotondiQuartet on August 22, and BagyiBalazs New Quartet on August 29.

Access to the events is free, within available seating.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Jazz Bastion: Brașov’s Weavers Bastion hosts concert series

30 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The fourth edition of the program Jazz Bastion brings six concerts to the Weavers Bastion in Brașov, between August 1 and August 29.

This year’s edition aims to highlight music’s cultural diversity with the theme Together, and artists from six countries – Romania, Ireland, Norway, Italy, the U.S., and Hungary – will perform in the historical landmark in the central Romania city.

They are Adrian Nour Band, Ipso Facto, Oddgeir Berg Trio,LusiGianluca/Simone Zanchini/Luigi Masciari Trio, Jim RotondiQuartet and BagyiBalazs New Quartet.

Adrian Nour Band will perform on August 1, Ipso Facto on August 8, Oddgeir Berg Trio on August 16, LusiGianluca/Simone Zanchini/Luigi Masciari Trio on August 17, Jim RotondiQuartet on August 22, and BagyiBalazs New Quartet on August 29.

Access to the events is free, within available seating.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 July 2024
Macro
Report: Romanians hold almost 6% of the financial wealth in Eastern Europe
30 July 2024
Sports
Storia index: Sibiu, Arad and Oradea are Romania’s best-developed cities in terms of bike lanes
30 July 2024
Energy
PPC Renewables builds 140 MW wind farm in eastern Romania
30 July 2024
M&A
EssilorLuxottica enters Romanian eyewear retail market after acquiring Innova Capital's stake in Optical Investment Group
30 July 2024
Justice
Well-known Romanian university professor accused of sexual abuse by students
30 July 2024
Sports
Paris 2024: David Popovici becomes Romania’s first male swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal
29 July 2024
Events
Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic announces star-studded 2024-2025 season
29 July 2024
Healthcare
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Bucharest