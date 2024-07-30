Jazz Bastion: Brașov’s Weavers Bastion hosts concert series

The fourth edition of the program Jazz Bastion brings six concerts to the Weavers Bastion in Brașov, between August 1 and August 29.

This year’s edition aims to highlight music’s cultural diversity with the theme Together, and artists from six countries – Romania, Ireland, Norway, Italy, the U.S., and Hungary – will perform in the historical landmark in the central Romania city.

They are Adrian Nour Band, Ipso Facto, Oddgeir Berg Trio,LusiGianluca/Simone Zanchini/Luigi Masciari Trio, Jim RotondiQuartet and BagyiBalazs New Quartet.

Adrian Nour Band will perform on August 1, Ipso Facto on August 8, Oddgeir Berg Trio on August 16, LusiGianluca/Simone Zanchini/Luigi Masciari Trio on August 17, Jim RotondiQuartet on August 22, and BagyiBalazs New Quartet on August 29.

Access to the events is free, within available seating.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com