Luxembourg's WebPros takes over Romanian social media management firm SocialBee

WebPros of Luxembourg, a major web enablement ecosystem with the industry-leading web automation software platforms, announced that it is taking over SocialBeee, a rapidly growing Romanian provider of social media management tools and services.

SocialBee, owned by Vlad Hosu (40%), Ovidiu Vasile Negrean (40%), and Vlad Alexandru Ardelean (10%), reported its turnover rose by 30% y/y to RON 9 million (EUR 1.8 mln) turnover in 2023 with only 10 employees. Its net profit reached RON 2.1 mln.

"This is an important addition to our portfolio to support businesses of all sizes in their digital marketing journey by engaging audiences and expanding their revenue," said Christian Koch, CEO of WebPros.

"This innovative social media management solution will empower hosting providers to expand their offering and offer greater value to their customers."

"We look forward to leveraging WebPros' extensive partner network to reach more businesses globally and accelerate our growth. Our customers can expect the same great service, now with enhanced support and innovative new features," said Ovi Negrean, CEO of SocialBee.

