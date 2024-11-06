Violins that belonged to Romanian composer George Enescu showcased on national tour

The four violins that belonged to the violinist and composer George Enescu, currently part of the collection of the National "George Enescu" Museum, will be showcased together on the same stage for the first time in a national tour scheduled from December 12 to 29.

The four violinists who will play these instruments, classified in the "Treasure" category, are: Gabriel Croitoru, performing on the Guarneri del Gesù "Cathedral" violin from 1731 - an instrument he has played since 2008; Simina Croitoru on the Paul Kaul violin from 1931; Paul Răducanu on the Paul Kaul violin from 1930; and Mircea Dumitrescu on a Pierre and Hippolyte Silvestre violin from 1835.

Joining the four violinists on stage will be pianist Horia Mihail, who started the "Enescu's Violin" National Tour with violinist Gabriel Croitoru in 2012, according to Agerpres.

The program includes works by Pugnani-Kreisler, Fr. Kreisler, Gr. Dinicu, S. Dinicu, Ch. Dancla, G. Enescu, and P. Sarasate. With a history of over a decade, the tour will take place in

Iaşi (November 12 - Palace of Culture),

Bucharest (November 18 - Romanian Athenaeum),

Galaţi (November 14 - Nae Leonard National Theater of Opera and Operetta, part of the 20th International Leonard Festival),

Braşov (November 27 - Patria Hall),

Deva (November 28 - Pro Arte Hall),

Bistriţa (November 29 - Synagogue),

Bologna (December 4 - Hotel I Portici).

Since 2012, Enescu’s violin has reached cultural centers in remote Romanian villages and cities across the country, as well as prestigious venues such as the Radio Hall in Bucharest and major concert halls in Beijing, London, Spain, and Portugal.

(Photo source: Vioara lui Enescu on Facebook)