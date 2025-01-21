Vastint Romania welcomes Softeh as new tenant in Timpuri Noi Square

News from Companies

Vastint Romania, part of the VASTINT Group, an international company with over 30 years of experience in real estate, has signed a new lease agreement for an area of approximately 1,200 m² GLA with Softeh Plus, one of the most important developers of medical software systems in Romania.

Softeh Plus will move its headquarters in Timpuri Noi Square starting this spring. This strategic decision marks a new stage in the company's development and underlines its commitment to providing innovative and high-quality IT solutions for various business sectors.

"We are excited to move into the new office in Timpuri Noi Square. This modern location will provide us with a work environment that inspires us and will allow our teams and partners to collaborate more effectively. We want this move to be a catalyst for new projects and the ongoing growth of the company. It is a step that represents the next level in our company’s evolution”, said Bogdan Dănilă, CEO of Softeh Plus.

The Timpuri Noi Square office complex offers 53,000 m² of modern class A office space, LEED PLATINUM certified, 920 parking spaces, and 3,700 m² of integrated commercial space in a dynamic and welcoming market area, located in the immediate vicinity of the Timpuri Noi metro station and with easy access to the city center.

“We are very pleased to welcome Softeh Plus, one of the most important developers of medical software systems in Romania, in Timpuri Noi Square. We are focused on providing sustainable, well-connected, cutting-edge office spaces that support the growth of our tenants and the wellbeing of their employees, and we look forward to contributing to Softeh Plus’s success. This new partnership increases the size of the Timpuri Noi Square IT hub and validates once again our strategy as an office developer”, said Sorin Macoveiu, Commercial Director of Vastint Romania.

Vastint's office portfolio will be expanded with the completion of the second phase of the Timpuri Noi Square project. The additional area, which will include two new office buildings and a mixed-use space of over 50,000 m², will result in the doubling of office and commercial spaces within the Timpuri Noi Square complex. The total gross built area (GBA) will amount to 105,000 m².

About Softeh Plus

Softeh Plus is a Romanian company with over 30 years of experience in the development of customized software solutions. The company offers a wide range of IT products and services, with a focus on the medical and pharmaceutical industry, but also on other sectors such as construction, retail and public institutions. Through its technical expertise and deep knowledge of customer needs, Softeh Plus has become a trusted partner for numerous companies in Romania.

About Vastint Romania

Vastint Romania is a Real Estate company operating in the Romanian market since 2008, part of the VASTINT Group, an international company with over 30 years of experience in real estate. The company owns Timpuri Noi Square and Business Garden Bucharest, premium office projects in Bucharest, each with 3 buildings, with a total leasable area of 95,257 m². The company’s goal is to create long-term value through property investments.

