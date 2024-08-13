Romania events: Vadoo Fest holds environmental-themed edition

The sixth edition of Vadoo Fest, set to take place between August 15 and August 18, aims to emphasize "the importance of our connection to the environment and our responsibility towards the planet."

The festival takes place in Vadu Oii (Gura Teghii, in Buzău county), at the foothills of the Penteleu Mountains.

With a maximum of 600 participants in attendance, the event is described as "a different kind of festival: without crowds or queues, safe for children and animals, attentive to the needs of participants, and caring for nature."

This year, the line-up will include international artists, two of whom will be performing in Romania for the first time – Queen Omega and Rajery, joined by Trio Mandili. A criterion for their selection was their involvement in supporting causes such as reconnecting with nature and others.

Besides the music, the program also includes performances and performative installations with the theme "The Earth is my property X I belong to the Earth."

(Photo: the organizers)

