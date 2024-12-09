Romania’s reformist USR joins group of parties that oppose tax rate hikes in 2025

Former economy minister Claudiu Năsui, a member of the Save Romania Union (USR) party, argued that the other members of the planned ruling coalition have a majority in Parliament and accused them of planning to increase the tax rates – a scenario that his party is opposing.

USR will not support tax increases and argues instead to reduce expenditures, Năsui stressed, as reported by Economedia.ro.

He also stated that the only chance not to increase taxes next year is in the hands of the proposed Liberal prime minister, Ilie Bolojan.

In fact, both the Social Democratic Party and the Liberal Party pledged not to hike the tax rates next year – a promise that can not be observed given the massive pressure exerted on the expenditure side by the new Pension Law and, more recently, the higher public debt service due to the political turmoil.

