US Consul General in Bucharest stars in Romanian comedy series episode

Today’s episode of popular Romanian comedy TV series Las Fierbinti has a special guest: Daniel Perrone, the Consul General of the US Embassy to Bucharest.

Las Fierbinti is the most watched TV series in Romania. Launched in 2012, its story follows the everyday life of people in a village called Fierbinti. Local TV station Pro TV broadcasts the series on Wednesdays and Thursdays, at 20:30.

In today’s episode, Fierbinti mayor Vasile receives very important news according to which the US Consul General will visit Fierbinti, as he is looking for the perfect place to celebrate Independence Day, according to Pro TV. This makes the mayor think big: he now believes that the village of Fierbinti can become the European Capital of Culture. Thus, he is trying to bring all the village’s inhabitants together to organize an event that would enter into history and would impress the American guest.

In their specific style, the Las Fierbinti characters are doing their best to transmit the Romanian spirit through their event, but the Consul will feel that the funds used for this celebration came from illicit activities, according to the episodes’ presentation.

“It was an honor to be part of the most popular Romanian TV series, and I was really impressed by the production team and the talented actors. It was an experience that I enjoyed very much and I hope that, while we laugh together in the episode, we continue to collaborate both as countries, communities, and as people,” said Daniel Perrone.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Protv.ro)