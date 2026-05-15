Bucharest brings back double-decker tourist buses for weekend city tours

Bucharest relaunched its open-top tourist bus service on Friday, May 15, with double-decker buses once again operating on the “Bucharest City Tour” route. The service will initially run with two buses, each with a capacity of 83 seats, with authorities saying the fleet could be expanded to six buses during the summer, depending on demand.

According to the Bucharest City Hall, the tourist buses will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays between 10:00 and 21:00, with departures approximately every 40 minutes depending on traffic conditions.

The 16 km round-trip route includes 15 stops and passes through some of the Romanian capital’s best-known landmarks, including Presei Square, the Arch of Triumph, Victoriei Square, Romană Square, Universității Square, the Palace of the Parliament, and Unirii Square.

Ticket prices will be offered at a promotional rate during the first month, costing RON 49 (less than EUR 10) for adults and RON 25 for children aged between 4 and 14. Children under four and people with disabilities can travel free of charge.

Tickets can be purchased onboard using a bank card or through STB sales centers. The pass remains valid for an entire day, allowing passengers to hop on and off the buses multiple times along the route.

Each bus includes an onboard attendant who provides visitors with route maps. Passengers are also able to access an audio guide available in Romanian, English, French, and Italian by scanning QR codes placed on the seats. The audio guide includes stories and information about the tourist attractions located along the route.

The tourist buses were launched in autumn last year but operated for only 39 days due to weather conditions. During that period, the service carried around 8,300 passengers and generated revenues of approximately RON 563,000, according to the municipality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)