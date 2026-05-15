Finance

Romanian Finance Ministry announces ‘iBon’ mobile app for checking fiscal receipts

15 May 2026

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The Romanian Ministry of Finance and tax agency ANAF will launch a new mobile application called iBon aimed at helping users verify whether fiscal receipts were issued correctly. The free app will become available for download on May 18 through the Google Play and Apple App Store platforms, the ministry said.

The app allows users to scan and photograph fiscal receipts, automatically extracting receipt data and checking it against official databases.

Version 1.0 of iBon will be available for both iOS and Android devices. User instructions will also be published on the official ANAF website in the section dedicated to the agency’s digitalization projects.

Among the main features included in the first version are receipt scanning for receipts containing identification codes, uploading receipt photos directly from the app, and manual data entry for damaged or hard-to-read receipts. The application will also allow users to submit reports to ANAF in cases such as inability to pay by card, missing required receipt details, or failure to receive a fiscal receipt.

The Ministry of Finance said the app is not intended to replace existing complaint mechanisms already available through the ANAF portal, but rather to provide citizens with a “simple information and verification tool” aimed at encouraging voluntary tax compliance and fair fiscal behavior.

According to the ministry, reports submitted through the application that indicate potential fiscal risks will be analyzed and may help prioritize anti-fraud and tax evasion investigations.

Users will be able to send feedback during the initial launch phase in order to improve the application’s functionality and report technical issues. 

A second development phase planned for the second half of 2026 will introduce a rewards system for scanned receipts and reports submitted through the app.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

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Finance

Romanian Finance Ministry announces ‘iBon’ mobile app for checking fiscal receipts

15 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance and tax agency ANAF will launch a new mobile application called iBon aimed at helping users verify whether fiscal receipts were issued correctly. The free app will become available for download on May 18 through the Google Play and Apple App Store platforms, the ministry said.

The app allows users to scan and photograph fiscal receipts, automatically extracting receipt data and checking it against official databases.

Version 1.0 of iBon will be available for both iOS and Android devices. User instructions will also be published on the official ANAF website in the section dedicated to the agency’s digitalization projects.

Among the main features included in the first version are receipt scanning for receipts containing identification codes, uploading receipt photos directly from the app, and manual data entry for damaged or hard-to-read receipts. The application will also allow users to submit reports to ANAF in cases such as inability to pay by card, missing required receipt details, or failure to receive a fiscal receipt.

The Ministry of Finance said the app is not intended to replace existing complaint mechanisms already available through the ANAF portal, but rather to provide citizens with a “simple information and verification tool” aimed at encouraging voluntary tax compliance and fair fiscal behavior.

According to the ministry, reports submitted through the application that indicate potential fiscal risks will be analyzed and may help prioritize anti-fraud and tax evasion investigations.

Users will be able to send feedback during the initial launch phase in order to improve the application’s functionality and report technical issues. 

A second development phase planned for the second half of 2026 will introduce a rewards system for scanned receipts and reports submitted through the app.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

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