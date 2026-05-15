Politics

Romanian president Nicușor Dan schedules party consultations to appoint new prime minister

15 May 2026

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President Nicușor Dan invited parliamentary parties and political groups to consultations on Monday, May 18, as Romania moves toward appointing a new prime minister following the collapse of the previous government led by Liberal (PNL) premier Ilie Bolojan. The consultations will take place at the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

According to the Presidential Administration, the consultation schedule will begin at 09:00 with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), followed by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) at 10:00, the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 11:00, and the Save Romania Union (USR) at noon.

Additional meetings are scheduled with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the parliamentary group of national minorities, S.O.S. Romania, and the Party of Young People (POT).

Earlier this week, president Nicușor Dan said there are “relatively few” viable options for forming a government backed by a parliamentary majority and described the possibility of appointing a technocratic prime minister as “a scenario with chances.”

He also mentioned that he would ask each party whether it already has a negotiated parliamentary majority before nominating a prime minister, adding that he does not want “experiments” with candidates who may fail to secure parliamentary support.

The official consultations come after the collapse of the Liberal-led government earlier this month following a successful no-confidence vote in Parliament. The motion, backed by members of the former governing coalition partner PSD and far-right party AUR, received 281 votes, well above the threshold required to dismiss the cabinet.

As a result, the government led by Ilie Bolojan continues to serve in an interim capacity with limited powers until a new executive is formed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

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Politics

Romanian president Nicușor Dan schedules party consultations to appoint new prime minister

15 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

President Nicușor Dan invited parliamentary parties and political groups to consultations on Monday, May 18, as Romania moves toward appointing a new prime minister following the collapse of the previous government led by Liberal (PNL) premier Ilie Bolojan. The consultations will take place at the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

According to the Presidential Administration, the consultation schedule will begin at 09:00 with the Social Democratic Party (PSD), followed by the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) at 10:00, the National Liberal Party (PNL) at 11:00, and the Save Romania Union (USR) at noon.

Additional meetings are scheduled with the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), the parliamentary group of national minorities, S.O.S. Romania, and the Party of Young People (POT).

Earlier this week, president Nicușor Dan said there are “relatively few” viable options for forming a government backed by a parliamentary majority and described the possibility of appointing a technocratic prime minister as “a scenario with chances.”

He also mentioned that he would ask each party whether it already has a negotiated parliamentary majority before nominating a prime minister, adding that he does not want “experiments” with candidates who may fail to secure parliamentary support.

The official consultations come after the collapse of the Liberal-led government earlier this month following a successful no-confidence vote in Parliament. The motion, backed by members of the former governing coalition partner PSD and far-right party AUR, received 281 votes, well above the threshold required to dismiss the cabinet.

As a result, the government led by Ilie Bolojan continues to serve in an interim capacity with limited powers until a new executive is formed.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

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