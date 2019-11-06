Uriah Heep and Emir Kusturica come to Resita rock festival

English rock band Uriah Heep will perform at Custom Festival, an event held in Reşiţa, in Western Romania, between July 5 and July 7.

Doro, Uriah Heep, Udo and Emir Kusturica were announced since March to form the line-up. The organizers announced on June 10 the final programme of the event: over 20 bands from Germany, Finland, Romania and the Republic of Moldova will be on stage in Poiana Golului, News.ro reported.

On July 5, Gandul Mâtei, Altar, The Other Words, The Rasmus and Doro will be on stage. On July 6, Alternosfera, The Massive Wagons, John Newman and Uriah Heep will perform, and on July 7, Byron, Udo, Emir Kusturica & The No Smoking Orchestra.

Besides the main stage, in the festival area there will be areas for various activities - sports and art - and some workshops will be part of the program.

Organized by Reşiţa City Hall in partnership with GNB Agency, the Custom Resita Festival had a pilot edition last year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Uriah Heep)