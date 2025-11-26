Untold Universe’s West Side Christmas Market opens in Bucharest this week

West Side Christmas Market, the winter fair created by Untold Universe in partnership with Bucharest’s District 6 City Hall, will reopen on November 28 with an expanded program of concerts and holiday entertainment in Drumul Taberei Park. The fair, which runs until December 27, promises a larger, more immersive experience this year.

The official opening takes place on Friday, November 28, at 17:00, followed by the lighting of the Christmas decorations and a fireworks display. Singer Andia will headline the evening with a live concert.

Over the next month, visitors will be able to enjoy a series of daily shows on the main stage, with performances from Smiley, Loredana, Fuego, Vunk, Viorica Pintilie, Simona Delegeanu, Damian & Brothers, Breeze, and other artists. Live concerts will take place daily at 19:30 from November 28 to December 7.

The organizers announced several new features for the 2025 edition, including a 750 sqm ice rink, a storybook-style carousel, and a 33-meter panoramic wheel offering views of the entire fair. Plus, the illuminated bridge returns as a focal point, providing a popular spot for photos.

Meanwhile, Santa’s House has been expanded to 100 square meters and now includes creative workshops, interactive activities, and virtual reality experiences that bring the reindeer’s journey to Lapland to life.

Adults will find a heated terrace overlooking the market, along with multiple themed areas designed for seasonal photos. The fair also introduces an expanded gastronomic zone, with 60 chalets offering traditional Romanian dishes, international flavors, desserts, and mulled wine, as well as eight food trucks.

The market is open Monday to Friday from 15:00 to 22:00, and on weekends from 11:00 to 22:00. Holiday dates follow the weekend schedule. Admission is free.

Also in Bucharest, three free-entry Christmas fairs organized by CREART are set to open in the coming period. The events, held in Constituției Square, Universitǎții Square, and on the National Opera esplanade, will offer residents and visitors a festive mix of lights, music, and holiday spirit.

Meanwhile, Untold Universe’s Planeta Crǎciun/Planet Christmas holiday market in Cluj-Napoca also opened last week.

(Photo source: the organizers)