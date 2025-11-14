A drop of holiday magic: 2025 Christmas markets in Romania

The Christmas markets have become major tourist attractions in certain cities, drawing visitors with their mix of traditional crafts, tasty foods, and festive atmosphere. Below we list some of the main ones, from those transforming historic squares to events held in major urban centers.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 29 - December 28

Held in the city's Constituției Square, the event will stay open, including on December 25 and December 26. A 30-meter-high Christmas tree will be set up in the square, and the public can also find Santa Claus's House and a Ferris wheel here. Traditional crafts and flavors will take center stage at the more than 120 stalls, which will host artisans, visual artists, and local producers. Visitors are invited to discover both handicrafts and products inspired by the national heritage, as well as traditional culinary delights, sweets, and seasonal drinks. When it comes to the concert program, one area will feature traditional carols and Romanian customs, as performed by folk ensembles, choirs, children's groups, and well-known artists and established bands. Another area is intended for a more modern vibe and DJ mixes.

Bucharest Downtown Christmas Market

November 29 - December 28

University Square hosts an event featuring a special culinary pop-up for the holidays, a Christmas tree, a carousel, and various light installations. Fifteen food trucks will offer dishes from different corners of the world, while urban mixes of guest DJs will complete the atmosphere.

Bucharest Opera Christmas Market

December 6 – December 28

The Esplanade of the Bucharest National Opera will host an experience sprinkled with classical music. Every weekend, the open-air stage will host recitals and classical music performances, including productions from the Bucharest National Opera repertoire. A thematically decorated Christmas tree will complete the festive atmosphere, alongside stalls offering a variety of seasonal delights and workshops for children.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

This year's edition of the Craiova Christmas Market 2025 will feature a theme inspired by the story of the Nutcracker, aiming to showcase new seasonal products and special artistic moments for both children and adults. Several areas in the city will host the event: Mihai Viteazul Square – The Nutcracker Story (Candyland); Doljana area - Carousel Christmas; Frații Buzești Square – Traditional Christmas; William Shakespeare Square (National Theater) – Santa's Land; Theodor Aman St - Christmas Street Food; and English Park – Toy Land. Among the event's attractions are Santa's flying sleigh and Santa's six-meter-high house, furnished with an oversized clock. Mihai Viteazu Square will be transformed into a classical ballet stage, with tin soldiers, giant mice, and a delicate ballerina. There will also be no shortage of stalls offering traditional dishes, as well as Christmas decorations, handmade jewelry, themed toys, and more.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

This year's edition focuses on authenticity and tradition, and will see Sibiu's Grand Square animated by video projections with winter landscapes, figurines, and colored lights. Among the main attractions are the Ferris Wheel and the ice skating rink. Santa's House will be equipped with the Enchanted Elevator, an interactive concept that offers visitors a complete thematic experience, from the journey to Santa's House to the long-awaited moment of meeting him. A host of creative workshops is part of the program, alongside events organized for children. A novelty of this year's edition is the picnic area in the Main Square, equipped with ecological grills that operate without coal and produce no smoke.

From the Grand Square, the Christmas market will also extend to the nearby courtyard of the Brukenthal Palace, where the Brukenthal National Museum is located, for the 'Christmas at the Palace' event. The public can expect here concerts from The Mono Jacks, byron, JazzyBIT & DJ K-Lu, Simona Delegeanu and Vlad Corb, but also a creative workshop for children aged 3 to 12.

Cluj Christmas Market

November 21 – January 1

Santa Claus's house, the Ferris wheel, and the carousel are just some of the attractions that will welcome visitors in Unirii Square. Dozens of stalls will line the area, offering warm treats, traditional dishes, and holiday-themed presents. The city of Cluj-Napoca will also host a second Christmas fair on Mihail Kogălniceanu Street, featuring 20 stalls for craft and food vendors. The initiative, called The Other Christmas Fair, is carried out by Daisler Association, the organizers of the Light Festival. Another event is scheduled to take place in Opera Park, where the Christmas Opera Fair will be held from November 28 to December 7.

Oradea Christmas Market

November 28 – December 26

Oradea residents can head to the city's Unirii Square and Ferdinand Square for carols, traditional winter treats, festive concerts, and meetings with Santa Claus. This year, the organizers have prepared 31 stalls featuring handicrafts, decorations, toys, and jewelry, as well as 13 food trucks offering hot food. In addition, children can enjoy the 16-meter-wide and 30-meter-long ice rink that will be set up in Ferdinand Square. This year, the event is largely dedicated to Romanian handicrafts and will feature products created by artisans, from religious items (bells, icons on glass or wood, candles) and fabrics (carpets, rugs, belts, and more) to clay and ceramic objects (bowls, plates, mugs, pots, dolls) and decorative and furniture items.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 11

Focused on community, tradition, and authenticity, the event takes place in three areas of the city, namely the Council Square, Saint John Square, and the Rectorate area. The market will bring together craftsmen, artisans, Romanian producers and sellers. The Council Square will host most of the stalls, from where everyone will be able to buy food, gifts, decorations, and a glass of mulled wine. Artisans will have 16 stalls and producers nine spots, in addition to a food truck area offering meat dishes and numerous sweets, including cozonac, donuts, pies, pancakes, and kurtos. In addition to the stalls, a top attraction of the event will be the more than 25-meter-tall natural tree set up in the center of the square. There will be no shortage of concerts and carol evenings either.

Iași Christmas Market

November 30 – January 5

Several spots alongside the Bd. Ștefan cel Mare – Piața Unirii – Str. The Lăpușneanu axis will host events and offer the city's residents the opportunity to purchase decorations, gifts, hot drinks, and traditional dishes. Wooden stalls, decorated with light installations, will animate five distinct sections. Bd. Ștefan cel Mare, between str. I. C. Brătianu and Casa Cărții, will host an amusement park that includes the "Children's Town" and a giant wheel. Between the Square of the Palace of Culture and the House of Books in Iași, visitors will find stalls offering a variety of goods, including decorations, leather items, mulled wine, presents, religious items, and food products. The third section spans the area between I. C. Brătianu Street and Casa Modei, featuring 10 small stalls dedicated to the cultural centers in Iași, as well as offering pastries and mulled wine.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

Dozens of stalls will gather producers and sellers of Christmas presents and food products prepared on-site. Cozonac, kurtos, pies, langoși, cakes, homemade jams, syrups, bee products, wine, coffee, juices, cheeses, traditional meat products, chocolate, candies, zacuscă, and homemade preserves are some of the goodies awaiting visitors. The program also covers concerts, and on December 6, children will be waiting for Santa Claus at the ice rink. There will also be a Ferris wheel to take in the view of Timișoara from above, or capture the best photos for Facebook and Instagram. The city's Sfântu Gheorghe Square will turn into the perfect setting for taking photos and experiencing the magic of the winter holidays, and the little train will return to the city streets for those who want to enjoy a festive ride and sing along to lots of carols.

