Bucharest hosts three Christmas markets this winter season

Bucharest will become the “Capital of Holidays” between November 29 and December 28, as it is planned to host three free-entry Christmas fairs organized by CREART, the City Hall announced. The events, held in Constituției Square, Universitǎții Square, and on the National Opera esplanade, will offer residents and visitors a festive mix of lights, music, and holiday spirit.

This year’s central theme is music, with the three locations transformed into open-air stages showcasing a mix of traditional carols, classical performances, and modern rhythms, the City Hall said.

The Bucharest Christmas Market, the city’s largest and most renowned winter fair, returns for its 18th edition in Constituției Square from November 29 to December 28. Open daily, it will feature over 120 wooden cottages with artisans, local producers, and urban creators selling handcrafted goods and traditional foods.

Highlights include Romania’s tallest eco-friendly Christmas tree, a 30-meter installation, Santa’s House, and a panoramic wheel. Visitors will also enjoy a diverse music program, from folklore ensembles and choirs to DJ sets, while children can meet Santa Claus starting December 13 and take part in theater performances and creative workshops.

In Universitǎții Square, the Bucharest Downtown Christmas Market will run throughout the same period, organized in partnership with Food Truck Festival. The event will feature 15 food trucks serving international dishes, complemented by light installations, a Christmas tree, and urban DJ performances.

The downtown fair aims to create a lively space for socializing and enjoying global street food in a festive atmosphere, the City Hall stated.

Meanwhile, from December 6 to 28, the esplanade of the National Opera will host the Bucharest Opera Christmas Market, held in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Romanian National Opera. Set against an elegant backdrop inspired by French piazzas, the event will feature classical concerts and workshops for children. Visitors can also explore themed stalls offering seasonal treats and artisanal goods.

