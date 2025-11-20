Untold Universe opens ‘Planet Christmas’ holiday market in Cluj-Napoca

Untold Universe is set to open its Planeta Crǎciun/Planet Christmas holiday market in Cluj-Napoca on Friday, November 21, turning Piața Unirii into a winter attraction filled with lights, music, and various activities. The 41-day event, organized in partnership with the city hall, marks the start of the city’s festive season and includes hundreds of thousands of decorative lights and installations.

Organizers said this year’s edition offers brighter decorations and more interactive elements, including Santa’s House, the Christmas tree, and a new daily light show projected onto a dome in the main square.

Visitors will also find a panoramic wheel, a carousel, children’s creative workshops, and a virtual-reality sleigh ride, alongside 75 food and gift stalls serving traditional dishes, sweets, and artisanal products.

In addition, more than 80 artistic performances are scheduled throughout the season, with appearances by Puya, Bosquito, Guess Who, Jurjak, Vlăduța Lupău, Fuego, and Bibi.

This year, Untold Universe has also added two social responsibility campaigns: “We Help,” which collects gifts for 260 children in need in Transylvanian villages, and “Capace cu suflet,” which gathers plastic caps to fund a social cause through recycling.

Planet Christmas runs until January 1, while the adjacent Winter Fair at the Horia Demian Sports Hall opens on November 28 and will remain open until February 15.

Last year’s edition attracted more than one million visitors, and organizers expect attendance to grow again this season.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)