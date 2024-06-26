Romania’s Untold takes 3rd spot among world’s top 100 festivals

DJ Mag has presented the Top 100 Festivals list for 2024, and Romania's Untold has climbed to the podium. The festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in the world, after Belgium's Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, but higher than other major festivals with tradition such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Burning Man, and Ultra Music Festival.

Compiled by DJ Mag, the top lists the 100 biggest festivals around the world. The ranking is based on votes received from festival fans and reflects the popularity and impact of these events.

The top 10 this year is made up of Tomorrowland, EDC Las Vegas, Untold, Ultra Music Festival, Creamfields, Glastonbury, Kappa Futur, EXIT Festival, World Club Dome, and Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

However, Untold is not the only festival from Romania that made it to the top 100. Beach festival Neversea, also part of the Untold Universe, is at number 23, Saga Festival is ranked 65th, and Electric Castle claimed the 76th spot.

In addition, Untold Dubai entered the top 100 in the 45th position. The Romanian-born festival made its Middle East debut at Expo City Dubai in February this year and set an attendance record with over 185,000 fans choosing to live a full festival experience with over 100 top artists and DJs.

Untold 2024 takes place between August 8 and 11 in Cluj-Napoca. The biggest artists and DJs in the world have been confirmed for this year's edition, such as Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia, Lenny Kravitz, Louis Tomlinson, Burna Boy, Tom Grennan, Solomun, Carl Cox, Fisher, Martin Garrix, and Zerb.

