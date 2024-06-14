Untold Dubai named best festival of the year at 2024 Middle East Event Awards

The Dubai edition of Untold, the globally recognized festival born in Romania, was named Best Festival of the Year at the 2024 Middle East Event Awards. The initiative rewards the region's best live and entertainment shows, as well as arts and culture events.

"This trophy comes as a recognition of the Untold brand value and proves the immense power of music to bring people together. It's a part of everyone, our wonderful fans, festival partners and our unique team! […] We have started preparing Untold 2025, an edition that will be even more spectacular," said Edy Chereji, co-founder of the Untold Universe.

Untold made its Middle East debut at Expo City Dubai in February this year and set an attendance record with over 185,000 fans choosing to live a full festival experience with over 100 top artists and DJs.

The first edition's lineup included artists from various genres, from EDM, house, and techno to pop and K-pop. Tïesto, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Sebastian Ingrosso, and Timmy Trumpet performed at the event.

In Romania, Untold 2024 takes place between August 8-11 in Cluj-Napoca.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)