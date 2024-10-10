Romania’s Untold festival reveals dates for 2025 anniversary edition

Untold, the festival in Cluj-Napoca that ranks 3rd in the world, will hold its 10th-anniversary edition in the summer of 2025. The event will be held on August 7-10, the organizers announced.

General Access passes for Untold 2025 have already been put up for sale online, at a special price of EUR 139.

The anniversary edition, Untold X, promises to be legendary. In addition to the biggest artists and DJs in the world, the organizers say that the year 2025 will bring live artists to the festival lineup for the first time in Romania.

Since its first edition in 2015, Untold has grown bigger by the year: from 240,000 participants at the first event to a record of 427,000 fans in 2024.

Throughout the nine editions, Untold has premiered in Romania big names from the international music industry, from Avicii in 2015, The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Charli XCX, Anne-Marie, Tinie Tempah, and Major Lazer to Imagine Dragons, Sam Smith or Burna Boy, plus some of the world's most popular DJs like David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Alok, and Armin van Buuren.

Untold ranks third in the Top 100 Festivals list for 2024 released by DJ Mag, after Belgium's Tomorrowland and EDC Las Vegas, but higher than other major festivals with tradition such as Glastonbury, Coachella, Burning Man, and Ultra Music Festival.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)