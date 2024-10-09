Justin Timberlake to perform for the first time in Romania at 2025 Electric Castle festival

Renowned American singer Justin Timberlake will headline the 2025 edition of the Electric Castle festival, marking his first-ever performance in Romania. He will take the stage at Bánffy Castle, close to Cluj-Napoca, with a mix of timeless hits and tracks from his latest album Everything I Thought It Was, the organizers said.

"Timberlake's performance will be a journey through his illustrious career, as fans can expect to hear their favorite hit singles spanning across his entire catalog," reads the announcement.

Over the years, Justin Timberlake has earned ten Grammy Awards across various genres and four Emmy Awards. His hit song Can't Stop the Feeling! from Trolls was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2017, further solidifying his place as one of pop culture's most beloved figures.

In addition to his music career, Timberlake has also made a name for himself on the big screen, most recently lending his voice to DreamWorks' Trolls Band Together, released in 2023.

Electric Castle 2025 is scheduled for July 16-20. Tickets are available on the event's website.

