Romania’s Untold voted among Europe’s top 3 festivals, 6th in the world

The results of DJ Mag's Top 100 Festivals poll 2023 have been released, and Romania's Untold is at the top of the list.

The music festival in Cluj-Napoca ranks 3rd in Europe, after the famous Tomorrowland (Belgium) and Glastonbury (the UK), surpassing festivals with tradition such as Lollapalooza, Sziget, Amsterdam Music Festival, Sunburn, Burning Man, Parookaville or Mysteryland.

In the overall ranking, Untold is in 6th place, consolidating its position as one of the most loved festivals in the world.

More than 100,000 verified votes were cast in the 2023 Top 100 Festivals poll between April 26 and June 21. Tomorrowland has been voted the world's No. 1 festival, followed by Ultra Music Festival in the US and Glastonbury.

Two other festivals from Romania have also made it to this year's list. Beach festival Neversea ranks 41st, while Bucharest's Saga is at number 71.

More than 420,000 fans danced at the 8th edition of Untold on the music of big names such as Imagine Dragons, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, and French Montana, and famous DJs like David Guetta, Marin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Steve Aoki, Alesso, Tale of Us, Eric Prydz, and Boris Brejcha. The event also brought over EUR 70 million to the economy of Cluj-Napoca.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Untold organizers)