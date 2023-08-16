The top-rated Untold festival brought over EUR 70 million to the economy of Cluj-Napoca, organizers say.

This year’s edition of the music festival brought over 420,000 participants and 250 artists to Cluj-Napoca over 4 nights and days. Organizers estimate that out of the total participants, 35% are from Cluj County, followed by Bucharest, Timișoara, and the rest of the country. Additionally, over 25% are international attendees, representing a 10% increase compared to previous years.

Upon a preliminary calculation based on estimated figures from organizers and commercial partners of the festival, local hoteliers, restaurant owners, shopping centers, and so on, those coming from outside Cluj County spent an average of at least EUR 700 over the 4 days of the festival. These funds were used for accommodation, transportation, food, city tours, and shopping. This translates to an infusion of over EUR 70 million into the local community.

“The money spent by those who attended Untold festival will contribute to local taxes and fees, benefiting local businesses and property owners who rented out their apartments, houses, and guesthouses,” the organizers pointed out in the press release.

Untold also brings a huge international image capital to the city of Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania, and the entire country. Billboard, the most famous music and entertainment publication in the world, covered the 8th edition of Untold, and in 2022 the festival was ranked 5th in the global festival rankings according to Viberate, and 9th in the Top 100 Festivals according to the worldwide fan vote for DJ Mag's ranking.

Before the event, festival organizers entered into several contracts for the use of spaces owned by Cluj-Napoca City Hall and Cluj County Council. The total amount paid by the organizers for Untold 2023 is over RON 1 millio (EUR 200,000). This sum covers the costs of using the space during setup, dismantling, and the 4 days of the festival at Central Park Cluj, Cluj Arena, Polyvalent Hall, and the Casino. Additionally, the organizers have insurance coverage for all festival spaces, valued at up to EUR 5 million.

Apart from space rental costs, Untold will invest over RON 750,000 this year, according to initial assessments, for the maintenance and development of the festival areas.

