Grammy winner Meshell Ndegeocello joins lineup of 2023 Bucharest Jazz Festival

Grammy-winning German-American musician Meshell Ndegeocello will perform at this year’s Bucharest Jazz Festival, the organizers said. She will present her fresh album, The Omnichord Real Book, to the local public during the concert scheduled for September 9.

Meshell Ndegeocello contributed to the launch of the neo-soul movement in the 1990s and has no less than 11 nominations for the Grammy Awards, with one winning in 2021 for Best R&B Song. Revolutionary performer, songwriter, producer and bassist, she is known for her unique and versatile style that blends elements of funk, soul, jazz, R&B, hip-hop and rock into her creations.

During her musical career, she has performed with The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Alanis Morissette, James Blood Ulmer, The Blind Boys of Alabama, Tony Allen, John Medeski, Billy Preston, and Chaka Khan.

This year’s Bucharest Jazz Festival is held from September 7 to 10 at ARCUB – Hanul Gabroveni and Combinatul Fondului Plastic. The lineup includes Sebastian Spanache, Mircea Tiberian Quartet, Muntet, Norzeatic & Qinta Spartă, Gin Tonic Orchestra, Nubiyan Twist, and more.

The September 8 and September 9 concerts will be followed by a series of jam sessions.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organizers)