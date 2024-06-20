Free Untold festival passes for Romanian students who score a perfect 10 at the baccalaureate exam

Untold, one of the largest music festivals in Romania and the world, is again rewarding the high school graduates who score a perfect 10 at the baccalaureate exam. Thus, under the BAC de 10 campaign, the organizers offer four-day passes to the top students, free of charge.

Students need a copy of the certificate confirming their grade when collecting the access bracelets from the Horia Demian Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca. They can pick up their bracelets starting on the first day of the festival.

In addition, all those registered for the summer session of the baccalaureate exam can benefit from a EUR 40 discount until July 30.

Untold 2024 takes place between August 8 and 11 in Cluj-Napoca. The biggest artists and DJs in the world have been confirmed for this year's edition, such as Sam Smith, Swedish House Mafia, Lenny Kravitz, Louis Tomlinson, Burna Boy, Tom Grennan, Solomun, Carl Cox, Fisher, Martin Garrix, and Zerb.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Manases Sandor)