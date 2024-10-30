An (un)seen world: The Little Prince-inspired tactile exhibition organized in Bucharest in November

The O lume (ne)vazuta/An (un)seen world tactile exhibition will take place at the headquarters of the Association for the Blind in Romania between November 8 and 10, inviting the public to discover art through the senses, in a guided journey made with the eyes closed.

Inspired by The Little Prince, the exhibition recreates the course of the beloved character, being complemented by various other ways of creative expression: moments of drawing, movement, and music.

An (un)seen world brings together objects made in art-therapy workshops through modeling by blind or visually impaired people, students and teachers of the "Regina Elisabeta" Special Technological High School.

"Each work is a silent story about the search for meaning and the invisible connections between us," the organizers said.

Going through the exhibition will take about 15 minutes and will be an individual experience. Public access is free, but it is recommended to reserve the desired time slot here.

The exhibition is part of the Cu Ochii Mintii/With the Eyes of the Mind, a project carried out by the Entuziart Association that makes the artistic environment accessible for blind people, aiming to contribute actively and artistically to the destigmatization of people with disabilities.

(Photo source: the organizers; by Luciana Gingărașu)