‘Universe of Salvador Dalí’ exhibition opens in Cluj-Napoca

After captivating over 100,000 visitors in Bucharest, the large-scale 'Universe of Salvador Dalí' exhibition will open in Cluj-Napoca this month. Previously showcased in cities like Paris, Shanghai, and Florence, this remarkable collection of over 170 pieces - ranging from lithographs and engravings to sculptures and miniatures of gold and diamonds - offers an in-depth exploration into the surreal world of the famous artist.

The exhibition, which also features a unique virtual reality experience, will be hosted at Cluj-Napoca's Casa Hintz, a historic building dating back to 1573, and will run from December 20, 2024, to April 30, 2025.

The event will feature some of Dalí's most iconic works, including the monumental bronze sculpture Saint George and the Dragon, created in 1977, which reimagines the traditional legend as a surrealist symbol of the battle between good and evil.

In addition to this masterpiece, visitors will have the chance to view Homage to Terpsichore, Man with Butterfly, Woman of Time, and Surrealistic Angel. Some sculptures exceed two meters in height, while smaller works like Javanese Mannequin and Moth and Flame challenge the viewer's perception of reality.

A standout attraction is the set of four miniature jewelry-sculptures, including Alice in Wonderland and Dance of Time.

A special feature of the Cluj-Napoca exhibition is the inclusion of three pieces that were not shown in Bucharest: Twisted Christ, Zootrope Model, and Head of Venus.

The exhibition will be open daily from December 20, 2024, to April 30, 2025, at Casa Hintz, with the exception of December 26 and January 1, and a shorter program on December 24 and December 31. Tickets are available online at Universuldali.ro or Enterix.ro and at physical locations such as Cărturești bookstores in Cluj-Napoca.

Ticket prices start at RON 75 for adults and RON 50 for children, with group discounts available. A special VR experience can be accessed for an additional RON 10. Visitors can also purchase exclusive Dalí-inspired souvenirs from the exhibition shop.

(Photo source: the organisers)