Culture

Over 100,000 visitors explore Universe of Salvador Dalí during 9-month exhibition in Bucharest

03 September 2024

The Universe of Salvador Dalí/Universul lui Salvador Dalí, the largest exhibition in Romania dedicated to the famous artist, has come to an end. Hosted by ARCUB - Hanul Gabroveni in Bucharest, the event attracted more than 100,000 visitors, who had the chance to admire some of the artist’s unique sculptures, jewelry, lithographs, and engravings.

For nine months, between December 13, 2023, and September 1, 2024, more than 170 surrealist art objects could be admired in the exhibition spaces of the Hanul Gabroveni historic monument building.

ARCUB director Mihaela Păun stated: “The Universe of Salvador Dalí exhibition was a real celebration of surrealist art in Bucharest. We are extremely proud to have succeeded in bringing such a vast and valuable collection to the public, which has attracted impressive interest. The more than 100,000 visitors who admired the objects exhibited at ARCUB confirm that Bucharest is a city with a special cultural appetite, and events of such scope are needed and desired by the public.”

ARCUB said it would continue to organize events “that inspire and enrich the cultural life of the city,” such as the International Street Theater Festival – B-FIT in the Street! and the International Festival of Light – Spotlight, plus various other theater shows, concerts, exhibitions, or creative workshops.

Coming next, between September 14 and 22, 2024, ARCUB is organizing the biggest outdoor festival - the Bucharest Music Film Festival, meant to celebrate the Bucharest Days. The 9th edition of the festival returns to George Enescu Square with a mix of classical music and modern styles, such as jazz, world music, pop fusion, and cinematic music over nine days of live concerts, open-air films, performances, and musical workshops. Admission is free of charge.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: ARCUB; by Simina Capalna)

