Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 11:50
Social
United against the coronavirus: Top hotels and restaurants in Bucharest jump to help local hospitals
28 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the top hotels in Bucharest have joined the local initiatives aimed at helping local hospitals and the first-line personnel in the fight against COVID-19.

Radisson Blu, one of the top five-star hotels in the Romanian capital, has announced a new donation of 1,200 pieces of bed linen to the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital and Emergency Clinical Hospital Sf. Ioan. The hotel had previously donated 1,000 protective masks, 1,000 pieces of bed linen, hygiene and disinfection products to the Clinical Hospital Dr. Ion Cantacuzino.

The Radisson Blu has also joined the project #dinGRIJA and will prepare, starting this week, 280 hot menus for the medical staff at the Colentina Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. The project is coordinated by local restaurant guide Gault & Millau Romania in partnership with Carrefour, EY Romania, Microgreens Romania, and Biodeck.

JW Marriott, another top hotel in Bucharest, also joined the program launched by Gault & Millau, alongside dozens of top restaurants in Bucharest. The program’s goal is to deliver more than 8,000 warm meals to the staff at Colentina Hospital in Bucharest during this period.

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 11:50
Social
United against the coronavirus: Top hotels and restaurants in Bucharest jump to help local hospitals
28 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some of the top hotels in Bucharest have joined the local initiatives aimed at helping local hospitals and the first-line personnel in the fight against COVID-19.

Radisson Blu, one of the top five-star hotels in the Romanian capital, has announced a new donation of 1,200 pieces of bed linen to the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital and Emergency Clinical Hospital Sf. Ioan. The hotel had previously donated 1,000 protective masks, 1,000 pieces of bed linen, hygiene and disinfection products to the Clinical Hospital Dr. Ion Cantacuzino.

The Radisson Blu has also joined the project #dinGRIJA and will prepare, starting this week, 280 hot menus for the medical staff at the Colentina Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. The project is coordinated by local restaurant guide Gault & Millau Romania in partnership with Carrefour, EY Romania, Microgreens Romania, and Biodeck.

JW Marriott, another top hotel in Bucharest, also joined the program launched by Gault & Millau, alongside dozens of top restaurants in Bucharest. The program’s goal is to deliver more than 8,000 warm meals to the staff at Colentina Hospital in Bucharest during this period.

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions