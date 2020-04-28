United against the coronavirus: Top hotels and restaurants in Bucharest jump to help local hospitals

Some of the top hotels in Bucharest have joined the local initiatives aimed at helping local hospitals and the first-line personnel in the fight against COVID-19.

Radisson Blu, one of the top five-star hotels in the Romanian capital, has announced a new donation of 1,200 pieces of bed linen to the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital and Emergency Clinical Hospital Sf. Ioan. The hotel had previously donated 1,000 protective masks, 1,000 pieces of bed linen, hygiene and disinfection products to the Clinical Hospital Dr. Ion Cantacuzino.

The Radisson Blu has also joined the project #dinGRIJA and will prepare, starting this week, 280 hot menus for the medical staff at the Colentina Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. The project is coordinated by local restaurant guide Gault & Millau Romania in partnership with Carrefour, EY Romania, Microgreens Romania, and Biodeck.

JW Marriott, another top hotel in Bucharest, also joined the program launched by Gault & Millau, alongside dozens of top restaurants in Bucharest. The program’s goal is to deliver more than 8,000 warm meals to the staff at Colentina Hospital in Bucharest during this period.

