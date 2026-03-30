Capital markets

UniCredit Romania floats 2031, 6.82% bonds at Bucharest Exchange

30 March 2026

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UniCredit Bank Romania has listed a RON 600 million (EUR 118 million) corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, marking its sixth such placement on the local market, the bourse said. The bonds began trading on March 27 under the ticker symbol UCB31.

Remus Vulpescu, Chief Executive Officer of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said the listing highlights the role of the local market as a funding source for major financial institutions.

“Each bond issue listed on the BVB strengthens the fixed-income segment and provides investors with high-quality instruments within a regulated and transparent framework,” he said.

The bonds were issued under a Medium-Term Note programme approved by Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority, which allows UniCredit Bank to raise up to EUR 400 million through successive tranches. The programme covers senior unsecured, dematerialised bonds, with proceeds allocated to general corporate financing.

The issue comprises 600 senior unsecured bonds with a nominal value of RON 1 million each and a maturity date of February 27, 2031. The annual coupon was set at 6.82% following strong demand from institutional investors.

Investor interest exceeded the initial target of RON 500 million, leading the bank to increase the size of the offering to RON 600 million. The bank said the oversubscription reflects continued appetite for fixed-income instruments in Romania’s capital market.

UniCredit Bank has been an active participant in Romania’s domestic debt market, using bond issuances to diversify its funding base and support lending activities.

The latest listing adds to the growing pipeline of corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as issuers seek to tap local investor demand amid evolving financing conditions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

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Capital markets

UniCredit Romania floats 2031, 6.82% bonds at Bucharest Exchange

30 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank Romania has listed a RON 600 million (EUR 118 million) corporate bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, marking its sixth such placement on the local market, the bourse said. The bonds began trading on March 27 under the ticker symbol UCB31.

Remus Vulpescu, Chief Executive Officer of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, said the listing highlights the role of the local market as a funding source for major financial institutions.

“Each bond issue listed on the BVB strengthens the fixed-income segment and provides investors with high-quality instruments within a regulated and transparent framework,” he said.

The bonds were issued under a Medium-Term Note programme approved by Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority, which allows UniCredit Bank to raise up to EUR 400 million through successive tranches. The programme covers senior unsecured, dematerialised bonds, with proceeds allocated to general corporate financing.

The issue comprises 600 senior unsecured bonds with a nominal value of RON 1 million each and a maturity date of February 27, 2031. The annual coupon was set at 6.82% following strong demand from institutional investors.

Investor interest exceeded the initial target of RON 500 million, leading the bank to increase the size of the offering to RON 600 million. The bank said the oversubscription reflects continued appetite for fixed-income instruments in Romania’s capital market.

UniCredit Bank has been an active participant in Romania’s domestic debt market, using bond issuances to diversify its funding base and support lending activities.

The latest listing adds to the growing pipeline of corporate bonds on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, as issuers seek to tap local investor demand amid evolving financing conditions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Dudau/Dreamstime.com)

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