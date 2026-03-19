Capital markets

Romanian government lists new tranche of bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

19 March 2026

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Romania’s Ministry of Finance listed government bonds worth RON 1.2 billion (EUR 231 million) raised through the third Fidelis issuance of 2026 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 19.

Through the 34 offers carried out since August 2020, the Ministry of Finance has raised over RON 66 billion (EUR 13.3 billion) from the population. The next Fidelis government bond sale offer is expected to start in the first ten days of April.

“The Ministry of Finance raised RON 534 million in March and, respectively, EUR 126 million through the third primary public offering of government bonds for the population carried out this year through the systems of the Bucharest Stock Exchange,” according to the press release.

The primary public offering of Fidelis government bonds took place between March 6 and March 13 and was intermediated by the syndicate formed by BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager), Banca Comercială Română, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, TradeVille, and UniCredit Bank (Intermediation Syndicate), and Banca Transilvania, Libra Internet Bank (Distribution Group).

Within this offer, Romanians placed nearly 14,700 subscription orders, both for government bonds denominated in lei and those in euros. The revenues obtained, both from interest and capital gains, are not taxable.

If they were subscribed through a bank or brokerage firm without signing a financial investment services contract, the government bonds are recorded in the Central Depository’s records in the name of the holder. If the government bonds were purchased based on a financial investment services contract, through a bank or brokerage firm authorized to trade on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the government bonds are held in the holder’s trading account.

Government bonds can be held until maturity, or holders can sell them or purchase others in any trading session on the BVB. 

Bond yields have been under increased pressure since the outbreak of the Middle East war, and are at around 7.38% at the time of writing, after dropping to around 6.33% before the war. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB on Facebook)

Normal
Capital markets

Romanian government lists new tranche of bonds on Bucharest Stock Exchange

19 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Finance listed government bonds worth RON 1.2 billion (EUR 231 million) raised through the third Fidelis issuance of 2026 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 19.

Through the 34 offers carried out since August 2020, the Ministry of Finance has raised over RON 66 billion (EUR 13.3 billion) from the population. The next Fidelis government bond sale offer is expected to start in the first ten days of April.

“The Ministry of Finance raised RON 534 million in March and, respectively, EUR 126 million through the third primary public offering of government bonds for the population carried out this year through the systems of the Bucharest Stock Exchange,” according to the press release.

The primary public offering of Fidelis government bonds took place between March 6 and March 13 and was intermediated by the syndicate formed by BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager), Banca Comercială Română, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, TradeVille, and UniCredit Bank (Intermediation Syndicate), and Banca Transilvania, Libra Internet Bank (Distribution Group).

Within this offer, Romanians placed nearly 14,700 subscription orders, both for government bonds denominated in lei and those in euros. The revenues obtained, both from interest and capital gains, are not taxable.

If they were subscribed through a bank or brokerage firm without signing a financial investment services contract, the government bonds are recorded in the Central Depository’s records in the name of the holder. If the government bonds were purchased based on a financial investment services contract, through a bank or brokerage firm authorized to trade on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the government bonds are held in the holder’s trading account.

Government bonds can be held until maturity, or holders can sell them or purchase others in any trading session on the BVB. 

Bond yields have been under increased pressure since the outbreak of the Middle East war, and are at around 7.38% at the time of writing, after dropping to around 6.33% before the war. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB on Facebook)

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