British electronic music group Underworld joins line-up of festival near Bucharest

British electro-trance music group Underworld and American hip hop trio De La Soul will perform at the “Fall in Love” music festival that will take place at the Mogosoaia Palace, close to Bucharest, on August 31-September 1.

Romanian bands Robin and The Backstabbers, Soundopamine, Karpov not Kasparov and Otherside are the other new names the organizers announced on Tuesday, July 9.

The event’s line-up also includes Liam Gallagher (UK), Disclosure DJ set (UK), Kaiser Chiefs (UK), Kovacs (NL), and local bands Șuie Paparude, The Mono Jacks, Jurjak, and Firma.

The festival aims to “celebrate the shift from the last day of summer to the first day of autumn,” in the beautiful setting of the Mogosoia domain. In addition to concerts, the public will also get to participate in alternative events such as art installations or games, and enjoy “culinary specialties, fun experiences and walks in the secular park of Mogosoaia,” according to a press release.

Passes for the festival cost RON 179 (some EUR 38) + taxes and can be purchased online at Bilete.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)