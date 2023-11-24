Ukrainian software producer SoftServe opens headquarters in Romania

Ukrainian provider of software and consulting services SoftServe, among the largest technology companies in Eastern Europe, inaugurated the first headquarters in Romania, in Bucharest, and will conclude 2023 with an increase of over 200% in the number of employees locally, Profit.ro reported.

Before opening the new office in Charles de Gaulle Plaza, SoftServe offered employees in Bucharest the opportunity to work from a co-working space in the centre of the capital city.

In addition to the recently inaugurated office in Bucharest, SoftServe Romania has decided to make workspaces available to employees in Cluj in a co-working hub in the city, through the Pluria solution, which provides access to a national network of flexible spaces.

"Bucharest and Cluj are currently the cities with the most employees, but the remote work model allows us to have teams anywhere in Romania," said Dan Paraschiv, SoftServe Romania Country Manager.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: SoftServe)