Ukraine begins importing natural gas through Bulgaria, Romania

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has signed the first agreement with the company SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of the Azerbaijani SOCAR group, for the purchase of natural gas from Azerbaijan. The gas will come through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor to alleviate Ukraine's energy consumption.

In anticipation of the gas deliveries, a test delivery of natural gas was carried out on the Trans-Balkan route, the company announced on its website.

“It is a small volume, but a strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversification of supply sources and strengthening of Ukraine’s energy security,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.

The Trans-Balkan corridor brings energy from the Caspian region to Romania, via Turkey and Bulgaria, from where it can subsequently supply Ukraine and Moldova, countries with major supply issues after severing direct ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Earlier this year, Romania's state-owned gas producer Romgaz announced that it was preparing to enter the Moldovan energy market with plans to supply up to 30% of the natural gas imported by the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, private gas supplier OMV Petrom also started shipping gas to Ukraine by road.

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic | Dreamstime.com)