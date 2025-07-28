Energy

Ukraine begins importing natural gas through Bulgaria, Romania

28 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has signed the first agreement with the company SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of the Azerbaijani SOCAR group, for the purchase of natural gas from Azerbaijan. The gas will come through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor to alleviate Ukraine's energy consumption.

In anticipation of the gas deliveries, a test delivery of natural gas was carried out on the Trans-Balkan route, the company announced on its website

“It is a small volume, but a strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversification of supply sources and strengthening of Ukraine’s energy security,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz. 

The Trans-Balkan corridor brings energy from the Caspian region to Romania, via Turkey and Bulgaria, from where it can subsequently supply Ukraine and Moldova, countries with major supply issues after severing direct ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Earlier this year, Romania's state-owned gas producer Romgaz announced that it was preparing to enter the Moldovan energy market with plans to supply up to 30% of the natural gas imported by the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, private gas supplier OMV Petrom also started shipping gas to Ukraine by road.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal
Energy

Ukraine begins importing natural gas through Bulgaria, Romania

28 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ukraine's Naftogaz Group has signed the first agreement with the company SOCAR Energy Ukraine, part of the Azerbaijani SOCAR group, for the purchase of natural gas from Azerbaijan. The gas will come through the Bulgaria-Romania-Ukraine corridor to alleviate Ukraine's energy consumption.

In anticipation of the gas deliveries, a test delivery of natural gas was carried out on the Trans-Balkan route, the company announced on its website

“It is a small volume, but a strategically important step that paves the way for long-term cooperation. It is also another example of diversification of supply sources and strengthening of Ukraine’s energy security,” commented Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz. 

The Trans-Balkan corridor brings energy from the Caspian region to Romania, via Turkey and Bulgaria, from where it can subsequently supply Ukraine and Moldova, countries with major supply issues after severing direct ties with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

Earlier this year, Romania's state-owned gas producer Romgaz announced that it was preparing to enter the Moldovan energy market with plans to supply up to 30% of the natural gas imported by the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, private gas supplier OMV Petrom also started shipping gas to Ukraine by road.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 July 2025
Events
Kent Nagano, Gidon Kremer, Leonidas Kavakos, Kirill Gerstein among musicians joining Bucharest's George Enescu Philharmonic for concerts in upcoming season
29 July 2025
Politics
Romania to raise retirement age for magistrates to 65 years, cap pensions
29 July 2025
Sports
World Aquatics Championships: Romanian swimmer David Popovici takes gold in 200m freestyle race in Singapore
29 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s budget deficit widens by 9.6% y/y to 3.7% of GDP
28 July 2025
Defense
German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to expand presence in Romania
28 July 2025
Environment
Update: Three dead, hundreds evacuated or cut off after heavy rains cause floods in north-east Romania
28 July 2025
Energy
Romanian PV prosumers' installed capacity exceeds 2.7 GW at end-May
28 July 2025
Finance
Romania launches 10-year euro-denominated bond for households ahead of major Eurobond repayment