Romania's OMV Petrom starts shipping gasoline to Ukraine by road to expand client base

OMV Petrom, one of Ukraine's largest gasoline suppliers, has started shipping gasoline to Ukraine by road, whereas until now, transport was only done by rail, Economica.net announced, quoting Ukraine's Enkor.

The declared capacity of the new source is 5,000 tons per month and the terminal serves vehicles are equipped according to the latest standards.

OMV Petrom is the second largest supplier of gasoline to Ukraine. According to the A-95 Consulting Group quoted by Enkorr, the company shipped 283,000 tonnes of gasoline to Ukraine, which accounted for about 23% of total imports. Among the largest buyers are OKKO, WOG, and Amic Energy.

Until recently, the company's gasoline was shipped directly from the plant in Ploiești into railway tanks, which limited the range of buyers.

(Photo source: Brandportal.omvpetrom.com)