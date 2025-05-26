Romania's Romgaz targets up to 30% share in Moldova's gas import market

Romania's state-owned gas producer Romgaz (BVB: SNG) is preparing to enter the Moldovan energy market with plans to supply up to 30% of the natural gas imported by the Republic of Moldova, Newsmaker.md and Profit.ro reported on May 23, citing company officials.

Romgaz Chief Executive Officer Răzvan Popescu stated that the company is planning to establish a local subsidiary in Moldova to support its commercial activities.

"The maximum potential is 1 billion cubic metres [Moldova's total annual consumption], but we could cover 20–30% of the gas imported by Moldova," Popescu said.

In contrast to the regulated price cap of RON 120/MWh (over MDL 460 or approximately EUR 240 per 1,000 cubic metres) for residential and thermal consumers in Romania - valid through March 2026 - Romgaz intends to offer gas in Moldova at higher, market-based prices. The price level has not yet been disclosed but will reflect Moldova's liberalised market conditions.

Romgaz's entry into Moldova comes as the company prepares to expand its production portfolio significantly through the Neptun Deep offshore gas project in the Black Sea, jointly developed with OMV Petrom. Each company holds a 50% stake in the EUR 4 billion project, with OMV Petrom acting as the operator. The first gas is expected in 2027.

In related developments, Moldova's state energy company Energocom signed a three-year agreement with OMV Petrom in early May to purchase natural gas from the Neptun Deep field once production begins. Moldovan energy minister Dorin Jungietu said the deal would secure approximately one-quarter of Moldova's future gas needs, though the pricing details remain confidential under the terms of the contract.

Romgaz's move into Moldova is part of a broader Romanian strategy to increase energy exports and regional integration, capitalising on upcoming domestic production growth and Moldova's efforts to diversify its energy sources away from Russian suppliers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sasa Maricic/Dreamstime.com)