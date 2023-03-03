Ukraine ready to disclose details about works carried out in Danube Delta

The ambassador of Ukraine in Romania, Ihor Prokopchuk, announced on March 2, speaking at the Parliament in Bucharest, that technical consultations will take place with the Romanian side on March 3 regarding the works on the Bystroye canal that prompted concerns about the impact on the Danube Delta environment.

"Both sides have taken several steps regarding the works carried out by Ukraine to maintain the navigability of the canal", said the ambassador, according to News.ro.

Previously, Ukrainian sources admitted that the depth of the canal was increased in order to improve its navigability and allow larger ships to take merchandise out of the country to the Black Sea.

Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă stated on this subject that there is information and data that the canal was dredged more than stipulated in a document agreed upon by Romania and Ukraine.

The Romanian minister of transport, Sorin Grindeanu, speaking of the upcoming negotiations with Ukraine, stated that the mandate of the Romanian experts is to carry out measurements at the site of the works to know the current depth of the canal.

