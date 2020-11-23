Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 12:42
Social

RO diaspora organizations in the UK hold online fundraiser for local NGO Casa Ioana

23 November 2020
UK Romania Group, which brings together leading diaspora organizations in the UK, will hold an online fundraiser for the NGO Casa Ioana.

Casa Ioana opened as the country’s first night shelter for the homeless and has grown to provide temporary shelter and professional support to women and their children experiencing domestic abuse. The non-profit, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has supported 5,394 single women, 6,015 families, and 7,601 children since its establishment.

The online fundraiser takes place between December 9 and December 12.

The funds are meant to help Casa Ioana deal with the soaring demand for services and the decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic. 

It will kick off with a conversation with Casa Ioana founder Ian Tilling, who was awarded the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. The second day is dedicated to online competitions, while the third will feature an eSports tournament hosted by comedian Unguru Bulan. The fourth day is dedicated to a telethon and skills auction, and will also see a concert from pianist Alexandra Dariescu.

Other personalities involved in supporting the fundraiser are actress Mădălina Bellariu Ion and historian Tessa Dunlop, alongside others to be announced. 

UK Romania Group brings together organizations such as Cercul Donatorilor Londra, GRASP UK, the Rațiu Family Charitable Foundation, Ro and You, Români în UK, Romanian-IT UK, and the Romanian Medical Society UK. Their 2019 Christmas fundraiser was held for Hospices of Hope.

More about the event and Casa Ioana’s activity here

(Photo: Josepalbert13/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

