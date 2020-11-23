RO diaspora organizations in the UK hold online fundraiser for local NGO Casa Ioana

UK Romania Group, which brings together leading diaspora organizations in the UK, will hold an online fundraiser for the NGO Casa Ioana.

Casa Ioana opened as the country’s first night shelter for the homeless and has grown to provide temporary shelter and professional support to women and their children experiencing domestic abuse. The non-profit, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has supported 5,394 single women, 6,015 families, and 7,601 children since its establishment.

The online fundraiser takes place between December 9 and December 12.

The funds are meant to help Casa Ioana deal with the soaring demand for services and the decrease in donations since the start of the pandemic.

It will kick off with a conversation with Casa Ioana founder Ian Tilling, who was awarded the MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. The second day is dedicated to online competitions, while the third will feature an eSports tournament hosted by comedian Unguru Bulan. The fourth day is dedicated to a telethon and skills auction, and will also see a concert from pianist Alexandra Dariescu.

Other personalities involved in supporting the fundraiser are actress Mădălina Bellariu Ion and historian Tessa Dunlop, alongside others to be announced.

UK Romania Group brings together organizations such as Cercul Donatorilor Londra, GRASP UK, the Rațiu Family Charitable Foundation, Ro and You, Români în UK, Romanian-IT UK, and the Romanian Medical Society UK. Their 2019 Christmas fundraiser was held for Hospices of Hope.

