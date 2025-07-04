UiPath names Romanian Olympic swimming champion David Popovici as Global Ambassador

News from Companies

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced that it has named Romanian Olympic swimming champion David Popovici a Global Ambassador. In this capacity, Popovici will be attending and speaking at several UiPath events globally. The partnership, spanning four years, will support the young athlete throughout his preparation for the biggest European and world swimming competitions, culminating with the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

A freestyle swimming specialist, the 20-year-old Bucharest-born David Popovici broke into the elite swimming scene with a standout performance at the 2022 World Championships. Then aged 17, Popovici became the first male swimmer in 49 years to win the 100m and 200m freestyle at the same World Championships. He also became the second-youngest swimmer ever to win the men’s 200m world title.



Popovici went on to win gold in the 200m and the 100m freestyle at the 2022 European Championships, becoming the second-youngest male swimmer ever to break the 100m freestyle world record, while also setting a new world junior record in the 200m race.

In 2024, Popovici went on to improve on a fourth-place ranking in the 200m freestyle race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in the same race. He also won a bronze medal in the men’s 100m freestyle final.

Currently, Popovici is training towards his third consecutive Olympic Games and will next compete in the Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

“What makes David a champion isn’t just raw talent — it’s his ability to bring together every element that drives excellence: discipline, mindset, training, recovery, and the will to do it all over again. That kind of integration is what unlocks true performance. I see a similar principle in how we think about the future of technology: real breakthroughs happen when you combine the right parts — people, technology, and intelligence — into something greater than the sum of its parts. At UiPath, while we’re shaping what technology can do, we’re just as focused on the humans behind it. Our vision of agentic orchestration is about uniting people, AI agents, models, and robots into a cohesive system — just like David brings together every part of his craft. He’s the perfect embodiment of the harmony between precision, perseverance, and purpose,” said UiPath Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Dines.



"I am delighted to share my journey with a partner who genuinely understands what it takes to excel in one’s field. As a sportsman, I know firsthand that achieving global success requires hard work, discipline, unwavering motivation and the belief that you can win every time. UiPath is a place where innovative ideas are supported, where everyone is encouraged to express their creativity and contribute to developing the best technology in the world. It feels natural to partner with UiPath, a strong brand with a global impact that has remained true to its roots. We share much of the same journey, and this partnership goes beyond support – it's built on trust and shared values, representing a big source of inspiration to me," said Olympic champion, David Popovici.

Between September 29 – October 1st, 2025, UiPath will hold the first edition of UiPath FUSION, a high-touch, high-tech, white-glove event for the most passionate and innovative members of the UiPath ecosystem. David Popovici will join UiPath Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Dines on stage during the event.

