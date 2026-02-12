Romanian emergency number implements video call option, improved location system

Romanians will be able to call 112 via video call and will be found much more easily thanks to a new, highly performant location system, implemented for the first time in Europe.

The new system, called Next Generation 112, is based on network information, ILD, and determined location information. It will allow faster call handling, as well as more efficient coordination of the authorities. The new localization method no longer depends on the mobile phone signal and has an accuracy within meters.

“An essential component of the new system is an extremely precise location. The margin of error is only a few meters. It is a solution that contains or applies algorithms at the network level, being independent of the mobile terminal, regardless of whether it is smart or non-smart,” said Florin Feticu, head of the 112 department within STS, cited by Euronews Romania.

Moreover, an intelligent distribution of available operators will allow location information to be transmitted to the response team and reduce handling time. According to STS, at present, the average response speed to a 112 call is six seconds, and a 112 operator can take over the data of a case in less than one minute and 20 seconds.

Along with the new system, a mobile application has also been implemented to assist people with special needs. Through the new system, video calls, text messages, and suggestive pictograms can be transmitted. These are options valid for people with special needs, but will soon be available to all users.

“It is a mobile application that allows access, especially for deaf people, to the emergency service through video calls. At this moment, we have the support of sign language interpreters,” Feticu added.

“We have the example of a mountain accident. At the moment when the 112 operator visualizes the information, he can communicate with the caller also through pictograms, select from the list, and continue the interview. For now, the application is still being tested in Bucharest and Ilfov. It will be expanded nationwide in the coming months,” STS operator instructor Aura Stănică clarified.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)