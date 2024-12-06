Uber launches new service for teens in Bucharest

Popular ridesharing company Uber launched a new service dedicated to teens in Bucharest. The new option allows parents and guardians to invite their teens aged between 13 and 17 to join their family profile and request their own rides with parental supervision and custom-built safety features.

With Uber for Teens, trips will have safety features automatically enabled, including PIN verification, live trip tracking, unexpected event alerts, and access to Uber’s Emergency Button, the company said. These features cannot be turned off by the teen, the driver, or the parent, so teens will always have access to them with the touch of a button.

The service is to be expanded to other cities in Romania in the coming period.

Ana Maria Borlovan, Head of Driver Operations at Uber for the Central & Eastern Europe region, said: “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative feature to families in cities across Romania, with key safety features built into the heart of the experience. Whether their teen is getting a ride to school or heading home after an activity with friends, parents will receive real-time notifications and can follow along with live trip tracking every step of the way.”

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)