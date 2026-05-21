Dacia remains Romania’s most valuable brand in 2026, Banca Transilvania climbs to second place

Carmaker Dacia remains the most valuable Romanian brand in 2026, with its brand value rising 9% to EUR 1.2 billion, according to the latest Romania 50 ranking published by Brand Finance. The report marks the fourth consecutive year in which Dacia has led the ranking.

Meanwhile, Banca Transilvania climbed to second place after its brand value increased 2% to EUR 876 million. The lender was also named the strongest Romanian brand, with a Brand Strength Index score of 92.9 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating.

According to the report, Banca Transilvania also remained among the world’s top 10 strongest banking brands for the fifth consecutive year and is currently the strongest banking brand in Europe.

Telecommunications provider DIGI moved up to third place after recording a 28% increase in brand value to EUR 734 million, while online retailer eMAG dropped to fourth following a 25% decline in brand value, which Brand Finance attributed to more conservative revenue forecasts and increased market volatility.

Next in the top are Dedeman, Petrom, BCR, BRD, and Bitdefender. ALTEX entered the top 10 most valuable Romanian brands this year, while Electrica fell to 12th place.

Meanwhile, three brands joined the ranking in 2026, namely ALRO, DONA, and Borsec.

The combined value of Romania’s top 50 brands reached EUR 7.4 billion in 2026, up 1% from the previous year and double the level recorded in 2017, according to the study.

Retail remained the largest contributing sector in the ranking, accounting for EUR 1.7 billion, or 24% of total brand value, followed by banking with EUR 1.5 billion and the automotive sector with EUR 1.2 billion, generated entirely by Dacia.

“In 2017, the 50 most valuable and strongest Romanian brands had a combined brand value of EUR 3.7 billion. Ten years later, after going through a global pandemic and the effects of a war at Romania’s border, the total value of the top 50 brands has doubled to EUR 7.4 billion. This evolution confirms the conclusions of thousands of Brand Finance studies conducted globally over recent decades, which consistently demonstrate the resilience of strong brands during turbulent periods,” said Mihai Bogdan, Managing Director, Brand Finance Romania.

The report also noted that brands created by private companies and entrepreneurs over the past 36 years account for more than 68% of the brands included in the ranking and contribute 62% of its total value.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com