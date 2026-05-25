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BBC World Service to launch news services in Romanian, Hungarian

25 May 2026

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BBC World Service announced the launch of new digital news services in Romanian and Hungarian next month, expanding its global journalism offering to audiences in Central and Eastern Europe. The new platforms, BBC News Romania and BBC News Magyarul, will provide independent and impartial coverage of international and regional developments, it said.

The Hungarian-language service will launch on June 16, while the Romanian-language platform will go live on June 23. Both services will initially operate through dedicated websites and social media channels on Facebook and Instagram, with YouTube and TikTok channels set to follow later.

According to BBC World Service, the services will target audiences in Hungary, Romania, Moldova and beyond, covering topics including international affairs, European news, health, science, technology, climate, and the cost of living.

Interim Global Director, BBC News, Fiona Crack, said: “In an age of shrinking press freedom, rising disinformation, and global uncertainty, delivering independent and impartial news has never been more important. Launching BBC News Magyarul and BBC News Romania is a milestone built on innovation, like AI-assisted translation tools used responsibly, in order to reach new audiences with trusted news.”

The BBC said both editorial teams will use AI-assisted translation technologies alongside human editorial oversight, with all AI-supported content clearly labelled. The teams will also produce original reporting and analysis.

“I’m excited to be leading a team of highly skilled and experienced colleagues as we launch BBC journalism in two more languages, Hungarian and Romanian,” said BBC News Magyarul and BBC News Romania Editorial Lead Kateryna Khinkulova.

The launch follows the rollout of BBC News Polska, which the broadcaster said reached an average weekly audience of more than 800,000 people during its most recent quarter.

The BBC previously operated Hungarian-language broadcasts and websites between 1939 and 2005, while its Romanian-language service ran between 1939 and 2008.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bbc.co.uk)

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Society

BBC World Service to launch news services in Romanian, Hungarian

25 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BBC World Service announced the launch of new digital news services in Romanian and Hungarian next month, expanding its global journalism offering to audiences in Central and Eastern Europe. The new platforms, BBC News Romania and BBC News Magyarul, will provide independent and impartial coverage of international and regional developments, it said.

The Hungarian-language service will launch on June 16, while the Romanian-language platform will go live on June 23. Both services will initially operate through dedicated websites and social media channels on Facebook and Instagram, with YouTube and TikTok channels set to follow later.

According to BBC World Service, the services will target audiences in Hungary, Romania, Moldova and beyond, covering topics including international affairs, European news, health, science, technology, climate, and the cost of living.

Interim Global Director, BBC News, Fiona Crack, said: “In an age of shrinking press freedom, rising disinformation, and global uncertainty, delivering independent and impartial news has never been more important. Launching BBC News Magyarul and BBC News Romania is a milestone built on innovation, like AI-assisted translation tools used responsibly, in order to reach new audiences with trusted news.”

The BBC said both editorial teams will use AI-assisted translation technologies alongside human editorial oversight, with all AI-supported content clearly labelled. The teams will also produce original reporting and analysis.

“I’m excited to be leading a team of highly skilled and experienced colleagues as we launch BBC journalism in two more languages, Hungarian and Romanian,” said BBC News Magyarul and BBC News Romania Editorial Lead Kateryna Khinkulova.

The launch follows the rollout of BBC News Polska, which the broadcaster said reached an average weekly audience of more than 800,000 people during its most recent quarter.

The BBC previously operated Hungarian-language broadcasts and websites between 1939 and 2005, while its Romanian-language service ran between 1939 and 2008.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bbc.co.uk)

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