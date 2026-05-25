IBM-backed education centre in Iași to invest EUR 100 mln in quantum computer

The first private quantum computer in Central and Eastern Europe will be installed in Iași as part of the FreeYaMind Campus project developed in partnership with IBM, Mediafax reported. The investment is estimated at more than EUR 100 million, with the system expected to be delivered in autumn this year.

The project is set to provide universities, researchers, and private companies in Romania with direct access to quantum computing infrastructure, placing the country among the limited number of states with such capabilities.

An important role in developing the research ecosystem is played by Alexandru Ioan Cuza University of Iași, which already runs training and research programmes in quantum technologies.

A decisive factor in selecting Iași for the investment was the university’s decision to introduce a course dedicated to quantum computing in 2019, when the technology was still at an early stage of development.

“The purpose of the course was just to familiarise students with the technology,” Associate Professor Andreea Arusoaie said, noting that the field had advanced faster than initially expected.

She added that the location also carries strategic importance, as no similar infrastructure currently exists elsewhere in the region.

The quantum computer will require specialised operating conditions, including protection from vibration and noise, and functioning at temperatures close to absolute zero, around minus 270 degrees Celsius.

Quantum computing combines mathematics, computer science, and physics and is considered one of the most advanced emerging technologies globally.

According to Arusoaie, the development of quantum infrastructure in Romania could help retain highly skilled IT specialists in the country while also supporting new research directions and industrial applications.

iulian@romania-insider.com

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