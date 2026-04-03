Romanian president welcomes recovery of stolen Dacian treasure, urges better protection of heritage

Romanian president Nicușor Dan welcomed the recovery of the ancient golden helmet of Coțofenești and two of the three Dacian bracelets stolen from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands in January 2025, praising the joint efforts of Romanian and Dutch investigators. He also called for stricter measures to better protect national heritage in the future.

“I am glad that the Dacian bracelets and the Coțofenești helmet have been recovered, and I congratulate the Romanian and Dutch prosecutors who were part of the joint investigation team. I also appreciate the support of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust),” the president said in a message on social media.

He further stressed that the national treasure is part of Romania’s identity and must be safeguarded more carefully in the future.

“Romanian authorities have the responsibility to ensure, in the future, much more careful management of objects of exceptional historical and cultural importance to Romania’s heritage, through stricter rules that are properly enforced,” he said.

“The national treasure is part of our historical identity, and keeping it safe means more than a simple cultural act - it means protecting symbols that define us, have a strong impact on society as a whole, and represent the legacy of future generations.”

The rare artifacts were presented during a press conference at the Drents Museum on Thursday, April 2, more than a year after they were stolen in a high-profile heist. Dutch prosecutors said the objects were handed over by the suspects’ lawyers following procedural agreements, while investigations continue to locate a third missing bracelet.

Officials said the recovered items are largely intact, with the most significant damage affecting an older repair on the helmet, as well as a small dent.

The theft took place on the night of January 24-25, 2025, when thieves used explosive materials to break into the museum and steal the priceless Romanian artifacts, which were part of the exhibition “Dacia – The Empire of Gold and Silver.” The items were due to return to the National Museum of History of Romania shortly after.

Dutch authorities said three main suspects were involved, with surveillance footage showing them forcing entry and leaving within minutes. Their trial is set to begin on April 14, 2026.

In the aftermath of the theft, Romania received EUR 5.7 million in compensation from the Dutch state in September 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)