Bucharest among top budget-friendly destinations recommended by British Post Office

Bucharest and seven other cities in Eastern Europe dominate the 2026 ranking of the best new city-break destinations created based on value for money by the British Post Office and published in its traditional City Costs Barometer.

To compile the ranking, the Barometer compared the total cost of usual tourist expenses and two nights of accommodation at a three-star hotel for two people. Five emerging cities were highlighted as offering the best value for money among the 50 destinations studied, while eight of the top ten places were dominated by Eastern Europe.

Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has a rich religious and cultural history, was rated as the city with the best value for money on the continent for a short vacation in the Travel Money cost comparison report, for GBP 248.27.

Bucharest (GBP 258), Tirana (GBP 263), Belgrade (GBP 265), and Trencin (GBP 272) also ranked among the five cities with the lowest prices and on the list of the 12 cities added this year to the city costs barometer.

"Bucharest in Romania combines wide streets, parks and historic areas with a lively café and nightlife scene. If you want plenty of opportunity to wander, variety of things to do and well-priced food and drink, this is the place to book. Costs in Bucharest remain low across accommodation, meals and transport, keeping it firmly among the cheapest city breaks this year," the analysis said.

Offering direct flights from the United Kingdom, all five cities were designated as “next generation” vacation destinations.

Also on the list was Riga, the capital of Latvia. Two nights at a three-star hotel cost GBP 140, making it the second cheapest destination after Tirana. Vilnius, Lithuania (GBP 289), and Podgorica, Montenegro (GBP 332) completed the top ten cities, but prices increased by more than 10% in all three.

Lille (GBP 289) and Strasbourg (GBP 319) in France emerged as popular destinations as well.

“Despite concerns about rising prices abroad, there are many European cities offering great value for money. Sterling has remained fairly strong, but in these challenging times, it will pay holidaymakers to do their homework before booking to see where their pounds are likely to stretch furthest, even for short breaks,” said Laura Plunkett, head of foreign exchange at the British Post Office.

On the other end, the list of the ten most expensive cities was led by Oslo (GBP 734), Copenhagen (GBP 671), and Edinburgh (GBP 668).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicoleta Raftu|Dreamstime.com)