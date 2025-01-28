The history of Romania’s stolen Dacian helmet from Coțofenești

The Dacian helmet from Coțofenești, stolen days ago from a museum in the Netherlands, where it was on display without appropriate security, dates back to around 400 BC and was found by mistake nearly 100 years ago. After its theft on Saturday, January 25, authorities and private individuals are prepared to offer rewards for information on its whereabouts.

The helmet was revealed in 1928 after torrential rain at the roots of a tree and found by two children from the village of Coțofenești, Prahova county. The two were grazing animals, and played with it before taking it home.

The parents of the two children did not know much about the helmet, so they kept it in a shed. A priest, who visited the family on Epiphany saw the helmet and realized it was gold and informed the authorities. After learning the object was valuable, the children’s father sold it to a merchant for a huge sum for that time. Eventually, the Romanian state got hold of the helmet.

Experts say the helmet most likely belonged to a Geto-Dacian king and dates back to the first half of the 4th century BC – around 400 BC. It is a solid gold piece, weighing 770 grams, and is almost intact, hence the fears that it may be melted down. Only the upper part of the cap is missing; otherwise, no decorative detail is damaged. It features a pair of bulging eyes, with double eyebrows turned in such a way as to inspire terror.

Since 1972, the Coțofenești helmet has been displayed in the Historical Treasury of the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR), admired by millions of visitors from both Romania and abroad.

Alongside Romania's most valuable archaeological discoveries, the helmet has been prominently displayed in major exhibitions abroad: in Paris, Oxford, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Rotterdam, Florence, and Lisbon. Moreover, in recent decades it was featured in numerous documentary films, on the covers of publications, posters, postcards, stamps, and even on a gold coin series issued by the National Bank of Romania.

Today, locals from Coțofenești feel that Romania did not properly protect its treasures. Some believe conspiracies about the theft involving state officials and criminals operating hand in hand. “Maybe God will bring it back to us, so we can enjoy it,” a local told Digi24.

The Dacian helmet from Coțofenești was stolen from the Drents Museum in Assen, the Netherlands, on the morning of Saturday, January 25, one day before the closing of the exhibition. Four pieces from the museum’s exhibition were taken: three Dacian bracelets and the helmet. The thieves used explosives to enter the museum, which did not have any guards during the night. MNIR announced that it would sue the Drents Museum if the security measures it promised for the Romanian collection were not respected.

To help with the search for the stolen helmet, a Dutch entrepreneur based in Bucharest offered a reward of EUR 100,000 for any tip that could lead to the recovery of the stolen art treasures. Alex van Breemen, who made his fortune in real estate, expressed his outrage over the theft, revealing his commitment to recovering the artifacts.

“The impact of the theft is immense here in Romania. The golden helmet and bracelets are incredibly significant as cultural heritage. The robbery angers me. If I can contribute to recovering the golden art treasures, I will gladly do so," he stated.

Since Van Breemen's announcement, police have contacted him via the Dutch Embassy in Romania to discuss the procedures involved in offering the reward, according to telegraaf.nl.

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Tuesday, January 28, that he is also outraged by the theft. He added that he intends to demand “unprecedented damages” in this case and does not rule out the possibility of offering a reward for the recovery of the items as well.

“If this had happened in Romania, we would have been torn apart, and rightfully so! I am asking the minister of justice to analyze, with the best experts, the contract with the Dutch museum and demand unprecedented damages,” Ciolacu said.

All of the stolen objects were insured. “The Dutch state bears full responsibility for this situation,” the prime minister stated.

The official also promised that in the future objects that are valuable to Romania will not be easily taken out of the country.

“I do not rule out turning to international firms specialized in recovering stolen art objects. Nor do I rule out announcing a reward matching the immense value these objects hold for the Romanian people and our national identity,” Marcel Ciolacu said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Drents Museum on Facebook)