Metallica donates funds to two charitable organizations in Bucharest

American band Metallica, which recently performed in Bucharest, announced a donation of RON 90,000 (EUR 17,100) to two local organizations involved in supporting vulnerable people and fighting hunger.

The initiative was carried out through the All Within My Hands foundation, in partnership with Live Nation and Emagic. The funds will be divided between Social Food and Asociația Casa Ioana, according to G4Food.

The first organization supported, the Social Food program, was launched during the pandemic and provided thousands of hot meals to medical staff and people in need across Romania. The donation announced by Metallica’s foundation will cover essential costs such as food preparation, logistics, and food distribution.

“I never thought Metallica would become part of the Social Food story. We are grateful that the foundation chose to support our program. Metallica has always filled stadiums, and now they are helping us fill plates too. Their donation provides nearly 10,000 hot meals for people who truly need them,” said Chef Adi Hădean, founder of the Social Food program.

The second organization, Asociația Casa Ioana, works with women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness. The grant offered by the Metallica foundation will help prepare welcome packages for mothers and children arriving at the organization’s shelters, ensuring they receive essential products and a safe environment from the very first moments.

It is not the first time that Metallica donates to Romanian organizations. In 2019, the band and its sponsors donated EUR 250,000 to the first private children’s hospital in Romania, a project of local NGO Daruieste Viata (Give Life).

Roughly 60,000 people attended the Metallica concert in Bucharest on Wednesday, May 13. It was the fifth time Metallica performed a concert in Romania. Tickets for the show sold out in record time last year. Some were left out and bought tickets from third parties only to be scammed. Horia Constantinescu, former president of the ANPC and current head of Consumer Protection Constanța, was one of the victims.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Metallica on Facebook)