Real Estate

Turkish e-commerce company Trendyol opens first Romanian logistics center in Ilfov county

28 November 2024

Turkey’s Trendyol, a leading international e-commerce marketplace, announced the opening of its first warehouse in Romania. Located in Ștefăneștii de Jos, Ilfov county, the 50,000 sqm logistics center will be operational starting December and is set to create up to 250 jobs.

Trendyol launched its Romanian-language app in January 2024, marking the platform’s fastest growth in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

The new warehouse aims to streamline deliveries across Romania and, eventually, the broader region, the company said.

Stock preparation for the Romanian market will begin by the end of 2024, with the first customer deliveries expected in early 2025. Trendyol estimates the facility will process over 2.5 million orders by the end of next year.

“As demand for products listed on Trendyol continues to grow, both in Romania and the region, developing a logistics hub to bring us closer to customers has become a priority,” said Irem Yılandil, Head of International Expansion, Trendyol Group.

The warehouse operations will be managed by GXO, a global leader in contract logistics, under an initial three-year partnership.

Founded in Istanbul in 2010, Trendyol has become Turkey’s first decacorn and a global e-commerce leader. The marketplace connects over 250,000 merchants and brands with more than 40 million customers through localized apps in markets including Turkey, Germany, Azerbaijan, the Gulf states, and more recently Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Greece.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trendyol)

